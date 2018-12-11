HRD to appoint new VC for Motihari varsity

Following the resignation of Motihari University Vice-Chancellor Arvind Kumar Agarwal, the Union Human Resource Development Ministry has started the process of appointing a new VC. Agarwal has to resign over allegations of fudging his academic credentials. “The Ministry has invited applications for the post of Vice Chancellor of Mahatma Gandhi Central University, Motihari. Last date for receipt of applications is January 1, 2019,” a senior HRD Ministry official told PTI.

The V-C of the Bihar-based central university had tendered his resignation in October. The HRD Ministry had forwarded his resignation to President Ram Nath Kovind, Visitor to the university, who had paved way for his exit. He demitted office last month to join his parent department in the Central University of Himachal Pradesh, Dharamshala.

The ministry received complaints that Agarwal lied about his education in a foreign institute to get the job. He did not pursue his Ph D at a German institute as claimed, and actually got the degree from the University of Rajasthan, the complaint said. He was appointed as the first V-C of MGCU in Motihari by the government in February 2016 from a panel of three names submitted by the search-cum-selection committee.

Agarwal is the ninth central university head to come under the scanner ever since the NDA government took charge. The HRD Ministry had fired V-Cs of the Visva Bharati University, Pondicherry University and the Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University for academic, administrative and financial irregularities. Inquiries were initiated against heads of the Delhi University, Jamia Millia Islamia, IGNOU, Tripura University and the Allahabad University, but were either closed or put on the backburner.

– With inputs from PTI