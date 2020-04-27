HRD talks board exams, NEET and JEE Main 2020 exam dates

Union HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’. (File Photo) Union HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’. (File Photo)

The Union Human Development Minister (HRD) today said the board exams will be conducted as soon as the situation normalises. Interacting live with students and teachers during the current lockdown, through social media platforms, he congratulated students for remaining disciplined and patient throughout this difficult time.

He informed that students from classes 1 to 8 have been promoted to the next classes. He reiterated the previous notice that not all exams will be reconducted and only major subjects which are important for the admission process will be held. Regarding board exams, for papers that will not be held, marks will be calculated based on internal marks and year-long performance, he informed.

He also talked about JEE Main and NEET entrance exams and assured that the process has only been delayed and exams will be held as soon as the situation gets back to normal. As per the latest circular, the exams will be held by May-end and June starting.

Education ministers of all states will interact with the HRD minister on Tuesday to discuss the issues faced at the state level and reach out to maximum students, stated Pokhriyal.

During this time, Pokhriyal commented, the ministry is reaching out to students through various e-portals including e-Pathsala, SWAYAM Prabha, Diksha. These portals, he said, offer both school and higher education level courses with over 80,000 subjects, which has benefited over 16 crore students across India.

He advised parents to help students in their vicinity who do not have access to the internet or TV and are missing on the educational content. He said that teachers are working harder than usual. Teachers are reaching out to students through Facebook, telephone and other mediums to reach out to students who do not have access to high-end digital technologies. He added that this will be converted into opportunities moving ahead.

The minister said even as the online education is being boosted as a ‘mission’ across India, the ministry has also directed NCERT to ensure that books are provided in book stores across states to ensure that books for next academic session reach students in physical forms as well. Book stores across India have been among the few stores which have been given a nod to open amid lockdown.

Talking to parents he said, “the academics things will be taken care of the primary importance is to ensure that you, your child, and your family are safe and healthy.”

To ensure learning through this time, the minister said, students should read books. He said that reading four books a year at least should be a mission. The HRD minister had initiated #MyBookMyfriend earlier this week.

