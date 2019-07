The Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry Thursday ruled out any proposal to set up institutes to train and produce data scientists.

The information was shared by Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ in response to a written question in the Rajya Sabha. “There is no plan to set up institutes to train and produce data scientists. Higher educational institutions are empowered to offer courses in data science in their academic programmes,” he said