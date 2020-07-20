scorecardresearch
Monday, July 20, 2020
HRD Ministry’s to launch psycho-social support helpline Manodarpan

While this is to support students after clearing school-level exams, the same has not gone down well with college students who are calling the move "hypocritic".  Many students claim they have been under mental agony due to the decision to hold final year exams amid pandemic.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 20, 2020 4:16:23 pm
ugc final year exams, ugc guidelines, HRD Minister, manodarpan, psychological helpline, education news, hrd minister news HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal (Source: Twitter)

The Minister of Human Resource Development (HRD) Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank will launch Manodarpan – “a sustainable psychosocial support system for all students, teachers, and families” tomorrow. It will be a toll-free helpline to address students’ queries.

Union HRD Minister along with Minister of State for HRD Sanjay Dhotre will e-launch the platform at 11 am. “Now the results are out, and admissions have started, children would be having psychosocial issues, especially during these unprecedented times of #COVID19. To address such concerns, I am launching #MANODARPAN tomorrow,” the HRD minister wrote on his personal Twitter handle.

Minister of State, HRD, Sanjay Dhotre wrote on his Twitter handle that during these uncertain times due to COVID19, children are more vulnerable to emotional and mental stress. Madodarpan will provide psychosocial support to students, teachers and parents.

While this is to support students after clearing school-level exams, the same has not gone down well with college students who are calling the move “hypocritic”.  Several students have taken to Twitter claiming that they will have to undergo trauma as the UGC has made conducting the exams mandatory for final year students.

Students have been demanding cancellation of final year exams amid the coronavirus.

