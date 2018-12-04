HRD Ministry withdraws Kashmiri translations under ‘Bhasha Sangam’ following row

The HRD Ministry has withdrawn the Kashmiri translations of certain sentences under its “Bhasha Sangam” initiative following a row. Last week, the ministry’s Department of School Education and Literacy had initiated the “Bhasha Sangam”, a celebration of linguistic diversity, with an aim to familiarise every child with simple dialogues in all the 22 languages under Schedule 8 of the Constitution.

The row erupted over the wrong translations of sentences from English to Kashmiri, from Kashmiri to Roman and from Kashmiri to Devanagari.

Sentences/translations in Kashmiri under Bhasha Sangam were prepared by NCERT in association with language experts from Deptt of Education, J&K & University of Kashmir. @HRDMinistry is sensitive to the comments raised & has therefore decided to withdraw them.@PrakashJavdekar — Ministry of HRD (@HRDMinistry) December 3, 2018

“Sentence translations in Kashmiri under Bhasha Sangam were prepared by NCERT in association with language experts from Dept of Education, J&K & University of Kashmir. @HRDMinistry is sensitive to the comments raised & has therefore decided to withdraw them,” the ministry said in a tweet.

Under the initiative, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had issued a circular asking the schools to dedicate one day to each language for 22 days.