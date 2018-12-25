HRD Ministry revives plans for vedic board

The HRD Ministry has revived plans of setting up its own school board for ‘Ved Vidya’ (vedic education), The Indian Express has learnt.

HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar hinted at this in his recorded message played before an audience at the inauguration of a residential school in Baruipur, West Bengal, last week. In his message, Javadekar stressed the need for imparting education with a mix of knowledge from the Vedas and modern education. He added that the government is working on setting up a school board to achieve this.

As first reported by The Indian Express on May 23, 2016, the HRD Ministry, then under Smriti Irani, had moved a proposal to set up its own school board for ‘Ved Vidya’, after rejecting a similar proposal moved by yoga guru Ramdev in 2015.

The proposal was submitted by the Haridwar-based Vedic Education Research Institute (VERI) run by Ramdev’s Patanjali Yogpeeth. As per this plan, VEB, run and controlled by VERI, would allow affiliated schools to offer a blend of the traditional gurukul system and modern curriculum.

This proposal was red-flagged by the then school education secretary S C Khuntia on the ground that the state’s sanction for a private board would open the doors for similar requests from other unrecognised school boards.

After Ramdev’s submission was shot down, the ministry quietly scripted plans for setting up its own board for vedic schools. However, this too was put on the backburner for two years, until it was revived in May.