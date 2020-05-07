HRD Ministry to set up dedicated Research and Innovation division

In order to boost research in academic institutions across the country, the HRD Ministry is creating a dedicated ‘Research and Innovation Division’, Union minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ announced on Thursday. The division will be headed by a director who will be coordinating research work of various institutions coming under the HRD Ministry.
“To boost research a dedicated division is being created in the ministry with the name of ‘Research and Innovation Division’. This division will be headed by a director who will be coordinating research work of various institutions coming under MHRD,” the Union HRD minister said.
Read | No stipend since months, lockdown worsens situation: Research scholars write to PM Modi
The announcement comes on a day when the ministry has decided to spread the ambit of PM’s Research Fellowship (PMRF) scheme by reducing the GATE score requirement and adding lateral entry option.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.