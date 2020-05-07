HRD Ministry to set up dedicated Research and Innovation division

HRD opens ‘Research and Innovation Division’ to boost research (Express Photo by Amit Mehra) HRD opens ‘Research and Innovation Division’ to boost research (Express Photo by Amit Mehra)

In order to boost research in academic institutions across the country, the HRD Ministry is creating a dedicated ‘Research and Innovation Division’, Union minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ announced on Thursday. The division will be headed by a director who will be coordinating research work of various institutions coming under the HRD Ministry.

“To boost research a dedicated division is being created in the ministry with the name of ‘Research and Innovation Division’. This division will be headed by a director who will be coordinating research work of various institutions coming under MHRD,” the Union HRD minister said.

The announcement comes on a day when the ministry has decided to spread the ambit of PM’s Research Fellowship (PMRF) scheme by reducing the GATE score requirement and adding lateral entry option.

