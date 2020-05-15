HRD Ministry recognition to non-NCTE approved teacher education classes to benefit 30,000

Teacher training courses and colleges are approved by NCTE (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh / Representational image) Teacher training courses and colleges are approved by NCTE (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh / Representational image)

The Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry, as a one-time measure, will regularise certain teacher education programmes that are being conducted by Central and state government institutions. While recognition will be given to candidates who qualified in academic year 2017-18, unrecognised institutes or courses will no longer be allowed to run.

Legally, only those teacher education courses and colleges that are recognised by the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) can grant teacher training certificates. Several state and central institutes were, however, running programmes without formal recognition from NCTE.

“It was brought to the notice of MHRD that some of the Central and State Govt institutions had inadvertently admitted students in teacher education courses which were not recognized by NCTE. This rendered invalid the qualification acquired by these students for the purposes of employment as school teachers in India,” the HRD Ministry said in an official statement

As per the official data, over 30,000 students and in-service teachers have received certification through these courses. A many as 23 institutions of the central and state government have benefited from the move, involving about 13,000 students and around 17,000 in-service teachers. Certificates given to these students will be considered valid now.

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said that “the decision was taken in the interest of students who were likely to suffer in this.”

In a webinar with teachers, the HRD Minister said, “MHRD will respect the orders of Honourable High Court of Patna issued with respect to NIOS DLEd teachers. Honourable High Court Patna has quashed an order of NCTE, which said that in-service teachers who had done DLEd course through NIOS is not valid for regular appointment as primary school teachers.”

