Class 12 course cuts, JEE in June: HRD Minister plans for post-lockdown

THE CENTRAL Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will reduce the curriculum load for next year’s Class 12 Board exams in proportion to the teaching time lost due to the coronavirus lockdown, Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal told The Sunday Express.

Class 12 students have already lost one-and-a-half months of school since the countrywide classroom shutdown began on March 16. Schools usually aim to complete the Class 12 syllabus by December.

Pokhriyal said the CBSE has instructed its course committees to start work on reducing the load for the exams next year.

Commenting on the lockdown’s likely impact on the entrance examination calendar, the HRD Minister said the JEE Main will now most likely be held in June. JEE Main is the gateway for admission to NITs and the qualifying test to appear for the JEE Advanced for IITs.

Pokhriyal also said that private schools should not charge an increased fee in the wake of the “difficult circumstances”. “It is recommended to the private schools not to charge the increased annual fee… Also, to not take fees for three months together. Further, schools should disburse timely salary to staff.”

