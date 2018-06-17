Follow Us:
Sunday, June 17, 2018
HRD ministry mandates universities to hold convocation every year

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published: June 17, 2018 2:04:48 pm
The Central University of Tripura held its convocation after four years this year where they awarded degrees to all scholars from the last four years (Representational Image)

The HRD Ministry has written to all universities mandating them to hold convocation every year after few universities were found skipping the event. “Convocation ceremonies must be held regularly and degrees awarded annually as the event carries a huge significance for graduating students and is a moment of pride for their families,” a senior HRD Ministry official said. “It was found that some universities were not doing the exercise regularly due to either financial or time constraints. However, they are supposed to do it every year,” the official added.

The Ministry has also asked all universities to send details of the last convocation held by them. For instance, West Bengal’s Visva Bharati University held its convocation in May after five years.

The Central University of Tripura held its convocation after four years this year where they awarded degrees to all scholars from the last four years. Forty-six years after its first and only convocation, the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) held its second convocation this year.

