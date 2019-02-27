HRD Ministry launches SHREYAS to skill non-technical students

After launching schemes and initiatives to skill students in technical courses, the Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry in collaboration with the National Skill Ministry and Labour and employment Ministry collaboratively launched SHREYAS – Scheme for Higher Education Youth for Apprenticeship and Skills.

The website, shreyas.ac.in, is operational and is already inviting applications from students from non-technical courses such as BA, BSc. BCom et al. Students and alumni can register themselves at the portal which will connect them with apprenticeship programmes and recruiters.

Addressing students, HRD Minister, Prakash Javadekar said, “The purpose of education is not just to bring out a good human from the system but to bring out a good human with skills.” Stating his example, Javadekar said that as a student, he had worked in an office during summer breaks which prepared him well for the bank job which he attained later.

The portal aims to provide internships to students pursuing general courses, connect recruiters and graduates.

Additionally, the ministry has also planned to change the curriculum of general courses to make them more employment-friendly. Javadekar informed, 1000 hours coursework will be added to BA, BCom and BSc programmes; out of which 250 hours each will be given to soft and ICT skilling and rest 500 hours will be dedicated to specific skill courses. Thus, the courses would be known as BA professional, BCom professional and BSc professional programme.

While these three courses will be launched from coming the academic year 2019-20 onwards, the ministry also aims to expand the bring other graduate and postgraduate level programmes under the ambit.

Javadekar also said that the ministry is expecting to have 2-2.5 lakh students gaining apprenticeship certificates within three months. Secretary HRD, Subramanyam said during his address that the government has sanctioned Rs 10,000 crore sanction for this programme.

To train the students, the central government will be giving ‘some’ funds to the industry, according to Javadekar but details of the same were not revealed.