HRD Ministry invites applications from class 6 to 12 students for training-cum-entrepreneurship competition

The Union Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry is inviting applications from class 6 to class 12 students for ‘Ideate for India – creative solutions using technology’ competition. The students will have to send their ideas on 11 core themes including environment women safety, education, health, traffic, infrastructure, agriculture, social welfare, disability, travel and digital literacy.

The HRD Ministry in its official notification said, “The aim of this challenge is to give young students of our country a platform and opportunity to become solution creators for the problems they see around them and their communities”.

The challenge will be conducted in three phases. In the first phase, students will have to submit ideas through a 90-second video-based proposal. A total of 360 students, 10 out of each state/UT will be selected for the second phase. Students will also get online learning content to help them ideate.

In the second phase, five residential four-day boot camps will be organised across the country where students will be given mentoring to convert their idea into a prototype. Also, interview rounds will be conducted out of which the top 50 students will be selected.

Top 50 students will present a prototype at the national showcasing event and will be declared as Tech Creation Champions. Students will be categories in two categories junior (class 6-8) and senior (class 9-12).

Ideate for India: How to register

Candidates need to register at the official website – ideateforindia.negd.in. On the homepage, click on register and start filling the necessary details. Candidates can also start access the link through the official MHRD website. The applications will close on January 31, 2019.