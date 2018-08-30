Follow Us:
Thursday, August 30, 2018
HRD Ministry introduces Atal ranking for institutions to promote innovation
HRD Ministry introduces Atal ranking for institutions to promote innovation

"Named after former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, ARIIA will rank educational institutions for innovation output based on all major indicators and parameters used globally," Prakash Javadekar said

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published: August 30, 2018 6:49:51 pm
To promote a culture of innovation and research in higher education, the Union government has introduced Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements (ARRIA), Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar announcement . He made the announcement at the inauguration of an innovation cell at the All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) in New Delhi.

“India lacks innovation. It is a challenge for us to innovate, innovation will make our country prosper. New thinking must be encouraged and every college must have an innovation cell,” he said. “Named after former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, ARIIA will rank educational institutions for innovation output based on all major indicators and parameters used globally,” he added.

