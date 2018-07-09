IIT-Delhi, IIT-Bombay and IISc Bangalore get Institution of Eminence status

IIT Bombay IIT Bombay

The Union Human Resource Development Ministry has granted the Institution of Eminence (IoE) status to IIT Delhi, IIT Bombay and IISc Bangalore today. Along with them, in the private sector, the Manipal Academy of Higher Education, BITS Pilani and Jio Institute granted institution of eminence tag. The UGC had received 103 applications including JNU and Delhi University for IoE status.

The Union HRD Minister, Prakash Javadekar, tweeted the names of IIT Bombay and IIT Delhi who will receive government funding as the private sector institutes which are granted the status of Institutes of Eminence will get the government grants of Rs 1000 in next five years.

Congratulations to @iitbombay & IITDelhi. These are two premier institutes which will also receive government funding because public sector institutes which are granted status of Institutes of Eminence will get govt grant of Rs 1000 crore in next five years. #InstituteofEminence pic.twitter.com/n7NRnjR0Qh — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) July 9, 2018

The IoEs are proposed to have greater autonomy in comparison to other higher education institutions. For instance, they will be free to decide their fee for domestic and foreign students and have a flexible course duration and structure. Moreover, their academic collaborations with foreign institutions will be exempt from approvals of government or UGC except institutions based in MEA and MHA’s list of negative countries.

Once identified, the target for the IoEs would be to break into the top 500 bracket in one internationally reputed ranking framework in 10 years and come up in the top 100 over time.

