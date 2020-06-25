HRD Ministry asks UGC to revisit exam calendar

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal has asked the UGC to revisit its alternative calendar, released on April 29, according to which the final semester or year-end examinations for graduating students were to be held in July. (File Photo) HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal has asked the UGC to revisit its alternative calendar, released on April 29, according to which the final semester or year-end examinations for graduating students were to be held in July. (File Photo)

The rise in Covid-19 cases across the country has prompted the HRD Ministry to reconsider its alternative calendar for universities and colleges that scheduled examinations for July.

This comes even as a plea on scrapping the remaining Class 12 CBSE exams is being heard in the Supreme Court, a decision on which is expected Thursday.

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal has asked the UGC to revisit its alternative calendar, released on April 29, according to which the final semester or year-end examinations for graduating students were to be held in July.

“I have advised the @ugc_india to revisit the guidelines issued earlier for intermediate and Terminal Semester examinations and academic calendar. The foundation for revisited guidelines shall be health and safety students, teachers and staff,” Pokhriyal tweeted Wednesday.

The “UGC Guidelines on Examinations and Academic Calendar for the Universities in View of COVID-19 Pandemic and Subsequent Lockdown” was drafted on the basis of recommendations by a committee headed by Haryana Central University vice-chancellor RC Kuhad. The higher education regulator has referred the guidelines back to this committee for review, said sources.

