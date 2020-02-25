HRD Ministry accepts resignation of MANUU V-C Mohammad Aslam Parvaiz

MANNUU Vice-Chancellor Mohammad Aslam Parvaiz. (Source: Maulana Azad National Urdu University/http://manuu.edu.in) MANNUU Vice-Chancellor Mohammad Aslam Parvaiz. (Source: Maulana Azad National Urdu University/http://manuu.edu.in)

The Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) in an official communication has informed the Registrar of Hyderabad-based Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) that the resignation of Vice-Chancellor Mohammad Aslam Parvaiz has been accepted.

The V-C had tendered his resignation to the Visitor of the university, the President of India, through letters dated October 31, 2019 and January 22, 2020. The notice from MHRD said Parvaiz is relieved from his duties with effect from February 28, 2020.

Though Parvaiz had cited personal reasons for his decision to quit the post, it had caused quite a flutter owing to the V-C’s over-a-year long tiff with the MANUU Chancellor Firoz Bakht Ahmed. The Chancellor and the V-C had been at each other with allegations of misappropriation of funds to illegal appointments, the University Grants Commission (UGC) had set up a fact-finding committee.

In a press statement from MANUU on November 4, 2019, titled “MANUU VC writes to the President against the Chancellor”, it was informed that the Parvaiz wrote to the President on November 4 “complaining against the Chancellor, Firoz Bakht Ahmed’s attempt to malign his name by fraudulently using the HRD ministry’s reference”. He alleged the Chancellor has sent emails to local journalists falsely claiming that the HRD ministry has asked the V-C to either resign or “face an inquriy”.

The V-C, in the statement, claimed that his decision to resign was due to personal reasons and that the fact-finding committee constituted by the HRD ministry earlier last year has made no recommendations against him in its report. “The Performance Audit, which presented its report before the Parliament, did not find any irregularity, financial or otherwise, in the functioning of the university during his (V-C’s) tenure,” the statement had claimed.

The V-C had asserted that the Chancellor has in past tried to tarnish the image of the university by making ‘mischievous allegations’ at public fora, but ‘has crossed all limits’ this time by using the HRD ministry’s reference.

Before the statement from the V-C, the Chancellor, in a long email, had alleged that the V-C had resigned because the MHRD had given him the options of either tendering a resignation or face an inquiry on account of the allegations against him, pertaining to sexual harassment, embezzlement of university funds, illegal appointments, creating an ambience of fear psychosis, misuse of funding and anti-national acts, etc.

