HRD Minister to lay foundation stone of 6 new Kendriya Vidyalayas

The new Kendriya Vidyalayas will come up in the states of Arunachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Odisha, Telangana.

HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’. File Photo

Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ will lay the foundation stone of six new Kendriya Vidyalayas and will inaugurate 15 newly constructed buildings on October 11 through video conferencing from New Delhi. The new Kendriya Vidyalayas will come up in Arunachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Odisha, Telangana.

“This is the first time that new buildings in such a large number are being inaugurated by the HRD Minister,” read the official notification.

The 15 newly constructed buildings are — KV Golaghat, KV Haflong, KV Tamulpur, KV Araria, KV Jaitpur, KV Viramgaon, KV Kargil, KV Kodagu, KV No. 2 Satna, KV Sheopur, KV Baitul, KV Sambalpur, KV Shivgarh, KV Perambalur, KV Miryalguda.

Nearly Rs 398 crore has been invested in the buildings. “More than 22,000 students will be benefited with this huge completion of work having an approximate cost investment of Rs 398 crore,” the official notification mentioned.

