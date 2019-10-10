HRD Minister to launch DHRUV learning programme from ISRO headquarters

The Union Human Resource Development Ministry has selected 60 students for the 14-day long ambitious Pradhan Manthri Innovative Learning Programme named ‘DHRUV’. The learning programme will be launched today from ISRO headquarters Bengaluru by HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’.

ISRO Chairman Dr K Sivan, Wing Cdr Rakesh Sharma, the first Indian to enter space and Principal Scientific Advisor to the Government of India, Prof K Vijay Raghavan will be the guests of honour at the launch of the programme.

The first Indian citizen to enter space, the man who created history for his nation! Honoured to have Wg. Cdr. Rakesh Sharma, AC (Retd.) at the launch of #DHRUV on 10th Oct at ISRO, Bangalore. pic.twitter.com/8CAj4QTE9A — Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) October 9, 2019

The aim of DHRUV is to allow talented students to realise their full potential and contribute to society, said a press release. The programme’s objective is to identify and encourage talented children to enrich their skills and knowledge.

As many as 60 talented students have been selected in the first batch. After the launch, a programme of around 14 days’ duration would be conducted with these students, with a valedictory function on October 23.

The programme will be called DHRUV (after the Pole Star) and every student, DHRUV TARA.

The minister further said that in centres of excellence across the country, gifted children will be mentored and nurtured by renowned experts in different areas, so that they can reach their full potential. Many of the students selected will reach the highest levels in their chosen fields and bring laurels to their community, State and Nation, he added.