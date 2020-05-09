HRD Minister to hold a live discussion with teachers

HRD Minister to go live through social media handles. (Source: Twitter/DRRPNishank) HRD Minister to go live through social media handles. (Source: Twitter/DRRPNishank)

The Union Minister of Human Resource Development (HRD) Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank will address a live discussion with teachers on May 14, noon. Those who wish to interact or raise concerns can tweet to him with the hashtag #EducationMinisterGoesLive.

This is the third webinar hosted by the minister in a month. First, he had addressed parents and in his last webinar, he had released the dates of JEE Main and NEET. This time he has asked, through his Twitter handle, for teachers to share their concerns. It is likely that the minister would talk about the shift towards digital education, school fee, and teachers’ salary-related issues.

While announcing about this webinar, he had said, “I have always had a special place for teachers in my heart and hence I am very excited to announce my next webinar exclusively for teachers on 14th May at 12 noon. Looking forward to receiving your queries and suggestions.”

While another tweet from the Ministry of HRD had stated, “Teachers, we understand that teaching during #lockdown comes with its own set of challenges. Keeping this in mind, Education Minister @DrRPNishank will be hosting a webinar exclusively for you”

Among the early concerns raised by teachers, students alike include a request of arranging KV teachers posted across the country to meet their families, irregular disbursal of the salary of teachers in Madras. He, in a tweet, asked everyone to be patient as India fights against coronavirus.

