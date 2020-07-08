HRD Minister to discuss post COVID education model

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal (Source: Twitter) HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal (Source: Twitter)

The Minister of Human Resource Development (HRD) Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank will have a live interaction on ‘transforming the COVID-19 threat into a new model of education.’ He will go live through social media platforms on July 9, Thursday at noon. The event is being hosted by ASSOCHAM.

“SAVE THE DATE! I will be going live for शिक्षा संवाद on ‘Transforming the #Covid19 threat into a new model of education’. Calendar 9th July Clock face twelve oclock12.00 noon Thank you @ASSOCHAM4India for organizing this informational event! Hope to see you all!,” wrote the HRD minister on his personal Twitter handle.

The education system has undergone massive change due to the COVID-19. The schools and colleges have been shut since mid-March. The HRD has been releasing an alternative academic calendar for schools and guidelines for colleges. All the classes for education institutes are being conducted online since.

During the period of lockdown, the minister has gone live a number of times to make major announcements. The recent announcement from HRD was on new dates for JEE Main and NEET 2020, revised UGC guidelines which delayed conducting exams for term-end students till September.

In recently released guidelines by the UGC, the final year or semester students will have to appear for exams by September. The decision came after universities had already cancelled their exams. Students have been protesting against holding of exams due to the coronavirus pandemic.

For classes after COVID-19, the UGC had asked higher education institutes to train teachers in information communication technology and continue to deliver at least 20 per cent of its syllabus online for future use as well. For schools, HRD has approved the reduction of the syllabus for students for both CBSE and CISCE.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd