HRD minister to address higher education institutes on May 28

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (Express Photo/Toshi Tobgyal) HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (Express Photo/Toshi Tobgyal)

The Minister of Human Resource Development (HRD) Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank will hold a live interaction with 45,000 higher education institutes on May 28 at 3 pm. The interaction is being conducted by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).

The minister will be talking about the challeneges posed by the coronavirus pandemic and how this can be turned into opportunities by the institutes, he informed through a tweet. All the higher education institutes in India are closed since mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has been directed to frame guidelines for the reopening of the varsities. The guidelines had asked higher education institutes to open classes amid social distancing for enrolled students from August. The UGC recommended to start a new batch by September, however, there is a lot of uncertainty over admissions. The minister might talk about the admission process too.

In a video message, HRD said, “To constantly communicate with the 33 crore students in India is a challenge and universities have been united and are taking steps to educate students via online education. I want to thank you all for your contribution to stay motivated and motivate students too in these adverse situations.”

“We will not let our education system to stop or decline rather make it move forward. I am also looking forward to suggestions from you and will try to benefit from your experience,” he added.

The interaction will be aimed at teachers and senior officials of degree colleges. Earlier, the HRD minister had held interactions with teachers, students, and parents. The interaction will be telecast live on both Facebook and Twitter handles of the minister.

Among the new normals suggested by UGC, training teachers in information and communication technology (ICT) and continuing online education are among the key factors. It also suggested making colleges 5-day working.

In case students or universities or other stakeholders have any queries or suggestions, they will have to write to the social media handles of Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank or the Ministry of HRD.

