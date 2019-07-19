HRD Minister releases ‘Deeksharambh’, an UGC guide to student induction programme

Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ on Thursday released “Deeksharambh”, an UGC Guide to Student Induction Programme.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that the Deeksharambh, a guide to Student Induction programme is to help new students adjust and feel comfortable in the new environment, inculcate in them the ethos and culture of the institution, help them build bonds with other students and faculty members, and expose them to a sense of larger purpose and self-exploration.

He said that the Programme engages with the new students as soon as they come into the institution, before regular classes start. At the start of the induction, the incumbents learn about the institutional policies, processes, practices, culture and values, and their mentor groups are formed. He informed that the mentoring is one of the component of Student Induction Programme and it helps to develop an everlasting bonding of teacher and student.

आज यूजीसी की ‘परामर्श’ योजना और ‘दीक्षारंभ’ योजना का शुभारंभ किया। मैं सभी विद्यार्थियों, अध्यापकों को नव सत्र की शुभकामनाएं देता हूं और आशा करता हूं कि इन महत्वपूर्ण योजनाओं से आप सभी लाभांवित होंगे । pic.twitter.com/7i9EDbBlsg — Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) July 18, 2019

He further said that the Student Induction Programme intended to empower the aspirant learners to face the Competitive world with confidence, open new horizons of life leading to character building based on Universal Human Values such as Truth, Righteous conduct, Love, Non-violence, Peace and assist in developing self awareness , compassion and oneness.

To spread awareness about Deeksharambh – Student Induction Programme (SIP) in Higher Education Institutions and its stakeholders, UGC has decided to conduct awareness programmes and training programme for teachers in different regions of the country.