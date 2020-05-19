HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on CBSE exams, reopening of schools LIVE UPDATES: Check announcements

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal is interacting with students LIVE on national television. (Representational image) HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal is interacting with students LIVE on national television. (Representational image)

Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank is live on a national television today. The minister said that the results of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class 10, 12 exams will be released by July-end. The board will hold the remaining Class 12 papers in the first two weeks of July.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the revised date sheet for the pending exams for classes 10 and 12. Board had earlier announced that the exams will be conducted from July 1 to 15. Today the detailed schedule has been released.