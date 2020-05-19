HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on CBSE exams, reopening of schools LIVE UPDATES: Check announcements

Follow Us:
Tuesday, May 19, 2020
COVID19
By: Education Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 19, 2020 7:51:52 pm
HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal is interacting with students LIVE on national television.

Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank is live on a national television today. The minister said that the results of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class 10, 12 exams will be released by July-end. The board will hold the remaining Class 12 papers in the first two weeks of July.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the revised date sheet for the pending exams for classes 10 and 12. Board had earlier announced that the exams will be conducted from July 1 to 15. Today the detailed schedule has been released.

Live Blog

19:51 (IST)19 May 2020
What is e-Vidya

e-Vidya launched by the finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman channel for dedicated every class of the school. There will be dedicated content for differently-abled students. We are planning to provide one common platform for the one united India, he informed.

19:49 (IST)19 May 2020
What will be in the New Education Policy?

The New Education Policy (NEP) which is coming after 33 years will focus on India and the regional aspects of India. It will have knowledge, technology and will become the foundation of the new India we all have aspired to become. We have taken suggestions from the highest of educationalists to those from the gram samitis, grassroots of India, and incorporated all in the policy, the minister said,

19:47 (IST)19 May 2020
Students will not have to go abroad

The minister said, that the ministry is making all efforts to ensure that students who are unable to go abroad due to the global pandemic can turn back towards the national institutes. He said that the Indian education system is robust and students will not have to go abroad for their studies anymore. He added, "I have tweeted to reopen the JEE Main application forms again for foreign aspirants and we will make other moves to ensure that our students can achieve quality education back home" 

19:44 (IST)19 May 2020
What are efforts being made to teach poor students?

We plan to reach to every student. To reach students who do not have access to the internet or TV will be taught through newer means. I believe that TV is common in every household, we are providing Swayam Prabha for these students, said HRD Minister. We are also planning to deliver lectures through radio as well. He had earlier urged people to allow a student from an economically weaker section in their society to watch the tv channel for the hour corresponding to their class.

19:41 (IST)19 May 2020
When will schools reopen

There are 33 crore students and including parents, it becomes 99 crore and all of these are curious about when will school reopen and how will these function. We have yet to decide on the re-opening dates but have asked NCERT to create a framework on how to re-open the institutes. UGC is also creating a framework for higher education institutes. The health of students is our top priority so we are yet to decide on the exact dates

19:40 (IST)19 May 2020
CBSE board exam results likely by July-end

The evaluation process has already been started for the board exams and will continue to be held simultaneously with the pending exams. He said that the board is trying to bring out the result “soon and efforts are being made to declare the result by July-end itself.” It is noteworthy that exams will conclude by July 15. Read details

19:39 (IST)19 May 2020
Appear for board exams from own school

The HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishak in a question-and-answer round held at a national television said that the Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE) pending board exams will be held in students’ own school to ensure the least travel for them. He added that exams will be conducted amid strict norms of social distancing. Read details here

