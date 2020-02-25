HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal presents awards to 23 student teams for innovation

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’

Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ on Monday awarded 23 student teams with Chhatra Vishwakarma Awards for their innovations. The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has been organizing Vishwakarma Awards since the year 2017.

“I got to know that among 6,676 teams, 117 teams selected for the final and among them 23 teams got the awards in different categories. This shows India has lots of talent. These students are asset for the country. Students from different teams set the new benchmarks for others,” Nishank said at the award ceremony.

“The projects created by students from different teams solve the problem of the common man,” he added. The awards were instituted by the AICTE in 2017 for promoting innovative spirit and scientific temperament for holistic development of society through the stakeholders of its approved institutes.

For the 2019 edition of the awards, the Indian Society of Technical Education (ISTE) and Atal Innovation Mission of NITI Ayog had also collaborated with the AICTE. “2,372 teams from various institutes, pan India, had submitted their solutions. After following three stages of evaluation, 117 teams were selected to exhibit their prototype at the National Convention and exhibition held at the AICTE today.

“Finally, 23 teams were selected by a jury for award under 8 different sub-categories. Appreciation certificates and cash prices (Rs 51,000, Rs 31,000 and Rs 21,000) were awarded to the top three teams in each sub-category,” a senior AICTE official said.

