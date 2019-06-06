HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal congratulates toppers of NEET 2019

Toggle Menu
The results of the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2019 were declared on Wednesday, with Rajasthan's Nalin Khandelwal topping the exam.

After the announcement of results, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank spoke to the toppers over the phone and applauded them for their great performance, the HRD Ministry said. (File)

Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank congratulated the toppers of NEET 2019 on Wednesday.

After the announcement of results, Nishank spoke to the toppers over the phone and applauded them for their great performance, the HRD Ministry said.

The NEET is conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for admission to MBBS and BDS courses in medical and dental colleges approved by the Medical Council of India and the Dental Council of India. PTI SLB NIT

