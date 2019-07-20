HRD Minister launches ‘one student, one tree’ campaign, aims to plant million saplings in KVs

The Union Human Resource and Development (HRD) Minister, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank launched a new campaign ‘one student, one tree’ today – July 20. Pokhriyal planted trees along with school students in Bengaluru. Under the new scheme, each student in all the Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) across the country will have to plant one tree in their campus.

Launching the initiative, Pokhriyal said in a tweet, “we aim to plant one million trees in KV schools across the county.” He also added that the initiative was in lines with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s idea of a green and healthy environment.

We aim to plant one million trees in KV schools across the country. Today, I have planted trees along with the students of Kendriya Vidyalaya in Bengaluru today. — Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) July 20, 2019

Earlier this year, a similar initiative was launched in the Phillipines where the government made it mandatory for every student to pass 10 trees in order to be eligible to get their passing certificate. There the government had selected the areas or zones where the plantation was to be carried.

Last week, HRD Minister also launched a campaign ‘SelfiewithGuru’. Pokhriyal in a video message asked students and teachers to click a selfie with a Guru and upload their picture on social media platforms with hashtag #SelfiewithGuru.

The 61-year-old former Uttarakhand chief minister has been appointed as the new Union Human Resource Development (HRD) minister replacing Prakash Javadekar this year. Born in Pinani village now in Uttarakhand, Pokhriyal completed his graduation from Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University Srinagar (Garhwal), and also did his Ph.D from the same institution.