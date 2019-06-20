HRD Minister on QS World University Ranking: Proud that IIT-Bombay, IIT-Delhi and IISc feature in top 200

Reacting to the QS World University Ranking released late on June 18, Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank tweeted, “It is a matter of great pride that in the prestigious QS rankings, IIT-Bombay, IIT-Delhi and IISc (Bangalore) have been included in the top 200 institutes.”

यह अत्यंत गर्व का विषय है कि विश्व की प्रतिष्ठित QS रैंकिंग में आईआईटी (IIT) मुंबई, दिल्ली और (IISc) बैंगलोर को शीर्ष 200 संस्थाओं में सम्मिलित किया गया है । — Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) June 19, 2019

IIT-Bombay emerged as the nation’s best university for the second consecutive year. The university rose ten places from its previous years’ ranking.

23 Indian institutes featured in the 16th edition of the QS World University Ranking. Among those, IIT Bombay (152) IIT Delhi and the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore were ranked in the global top 200 universities.

IIT Bombay, which ranked 184 on the list, attributed its high ranking to improvements in its research performance.

IISc Bangalore has been ranked as the second-best university for research impact and received a score of 100/100 for QS’s Citations per Faculty metric and is the first Indian institution to be research cited more than 1,00,000 times in a period of five years.

However, IISc Bangalore which was India’s second-best institute ranked last year has been overtaken by IIT Delhi this year. According to a QS statement, it is “…due to a weakening performance in QS’s Academic Reputation indicator, which incorporates the expert insight of 94,000 academics across the world, IISc Bangalore is now India’s third-best university. It has fallen behind IIT-Delhi, which drops in rank, and now places at 182.”