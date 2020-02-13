HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal felicitates KV student Harsh Pandit

Union Human Resource Development (HRD) minister felicitated KV student Harsh Pandit. Image source: twitter.com/DrRPNishank Union Human Resource Development (HRD) minister felicitated KV student Harsh Pandit. Image source: twitter.com/DrRPNishank

Union Human Resource Development (HRD) minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ felicitated Kendriya Vidyalaya student Harsh Pandit who undertook a maiden marathon with the message of a pollution and plastic-free India and water conservation. The class 7 student of Kendriya Vidyalaya No. 2, GCF Jabalpur started his marathon on January 26 from Jabalpur, and covered 900 km in 18 days to reach New Delhi, read the official release.

Congratulations to Harsh for completing Yugal Marathon of 900 km from #Jabalpur to #New Delhi in 18 days.

Through this marathon, he raised awareness among people on social issues like ban sing le use plastic and & #SaveWater.

Children like him are an inspiration to others. pic.twitter.com/aaUThQAnLz — Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) February 12, 2020

The Union minister met Harsh and appreciated him for his efforts in taking up this noble cause. “I personally congratulate Harsh for taking up such a nobel cause. The boy is an inspiration to every Indian,” the minister tweeted. KVS Commissioner Shri Santosh Kumar Mall also congratulated the young boy.

Harsh was overwhelmed with the success at this young age. “My father supported me throughout to achieve this target. I am also thankful to my teachers and principals for providing moral support,” Harsh commented. His name is likely to be recommended for the Guinness Book of World Records and Limca Book of Records.

