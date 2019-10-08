HRD minister lays stone for IIM campus in Amritsar

Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal here on Monday laid the foundation stone for the campus of the Indian Institute of Management in Amritsar’s Manawalla.

The IIM campus would come up on 60,000 sq metres and have state-of-the-art facilities in the library, academic block and hostels, said Pokhriyal.

He said for the first stage of the construction, Rs 350 crore had been sanctioned. Another Rs 250 crore more would be allotted for it. “The Campus will include an auditorium with capacity to seat 600 students, hostel accommodation for 575 students and faculty and staff accommodation for 90,” he added.

Punjab Minister for Higher Education Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa, who was present, assured that the state government will extend all the support that the IIM needs to make it a great institution.

Prof Nagarajan Ramamoorthy, director, IIM Amritsar, informed that the new campus will come up in an area of approximately 60,000 square metres and will be have “world-class infrastructure, state-of-the-art facilities in the library, academic block and the hostels.”

The institute, which was established in 2015, is presently operating from Government Polytechnic College near the Guru Nanak Dev University campus.

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) meanwhile, thanked the “Congress government and Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh for recognizing the work done by the former SAD-BJP and NDA governments in getting the prestigious IIM project to the holy city”.