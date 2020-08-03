HRD Minister launches alternative academic calendar for Classes 6 to 8

The academic calendar contained detailed guidelines on online learning. Representational image/ Gettyimages.in The academic calendar contained detailed guidelines on online learning. Representational image/ Gettyimages.in

The Union Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank today released an alternative academic calendar for classes 6 to 8. The alternative academic schedule is for the next two months.

HRD Minister, in his tweet, mentioned, “Alternative Academic Calendar for upper primary stage (Classes VI to VIII) for four weeks was released earlier. I have launched the academic calendar for the next eight weeks today.”

The academic calendar contained detailed guidelines on online learning. “The calendar further aims to empower our students, teachers, school principals & parents with positive ways to deal with Covid19 via online teaching-learning resources and achieve the best possible learning outcomes,” the minister tweeted.

The alternative academic calendar for the upper primary stage, classes 9, 10, 11, 12 was released earlier.

NCERT had earlier published the calendar for the rest of the classes. All the subjects will be released in the calendar through week-wise plans. This calendar would be disseminated through DTH Channels and also conducting video conferencing with SCERTs, Directorates of Education, SCERTs, Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, CBSE, State School Education Boards, etc.

The aim is to ensure that students across the country have quality and standardised content even during the lockdown. The schools and colleges across the country have been shut since mid-March. There is no decision on the reopening of schools anytime soon.

