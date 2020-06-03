HRD Minister launches alternative academic calendar for Classes 11, 12

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal (Source: Screengrab from live with HRD) HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal (Source: Screengrab from live with HRD)

The Union Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank today released an alternative academic calendar for classes 11 and 12. The calendar has been developed by NCERT. “This calendar directs teachers on the use of various technological tools/social media tools to educate students while they are at home,” the minister wrote on Twitter while launching the alternative academic calendar.

For differently-abled students, link for audiobooks, radio programmes, video programme etc will also be included in the curriculum. “This will empower our students, teachers, school principals, and parents to find out positive ways to deal with Covid-19 using on-line teaching-learning resources and help in the attainment of learning outcomes,” the minister added.

Released The Alternative Academic Calendar for Classes XI and XII developed by @ncert today! This Calendar directs teachers on the use of various technological tools/social media tools to educate students while they are at home. #covid19 pic.twitter.com/jwTq0yVogQ — Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) June 3, 2020

NCERT had earlier published the calendar for the rest of the classes. All the subjects will be released in the calendar through week-wise plans. This calendar would be disseminated through DTH Channels and also conducting video conferencing with SCERTs, Directorates of Education, SCERTs, Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, CBSE, State School Education Boards, etc.

The aim is to ensure that students across the country have quality and standardised content even during the lockdown. The schools and colleges across country have been shut since mid-march. There is no decision on the reopening of schools anytime soon. The HRD Minister had informed earlier that NCERT is also preparing re-opening of schools.

As reported by the Indian Express earlier, schools will open for older children from classes 9 to 12 first. According to ministry officials, students in classes 1 to 5, in the 6 to 10 years age group, are unlikely to go back to classrooms for the next three months. The seating arrangement in a classroom will have to follow social distancing, which means two students will ideally sit six feet apart. Masks and sanitisers will be mandatory when the schools re-open. Several states are considering opening schools by mid-July. UGC had said that it will consider open colleges for enrolled students in August and new batch from September.

