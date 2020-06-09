HRD Minister seeks suggestions on reducing syllabus for upcoming batch

Syllabus and teaching hours for the upcoming batch to be reduced (Representational image) Syllabus and teaching hours for the upcoming batch to be reduced (Representational image)

The HRD Minister today said there are plans to reduce the syllabus of the academic year 2020. In a tweet, he mentioned: “In view of the current circumstances and after receiving a lot of requests from parents and teachers, we are contemplating the option of reduction in the syllabus and instructional hours for the coming academic year.”

With a delay in starting classes for the new sessions and a major section of students not being able to attend the online classes due to lack of proper infrastructure, several parents had been demanding to reduce the syllabus for the upcoming batch. In a meeting held recently between Union Minister of Human Resource and Development (HRD) Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank and state education minister, Delhi Deputy CM and Education Minister Manish Sisodia had also raised the concern and asked to drop chapters from not only school textbooks but also for JEE Main and NEET entrance exams scheduled to be held next year.

However, what will be removed and what will remain is yet to be decided, for which the minister has sought suggestions. “I would like to appeal to all teachers, academicians, and educationists to share their point of view on this matter using #SyllabusForStudents2020 on MHRD’s or my Twitter and Facebook pages so that we can take them into consideration while making a decision,” he added.

While one of the biggest education boards, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had already said that it is planning to reduce ‘proportionally’, there is no clarity yet on a college-level and entrance exam-level curriculum.

CBSE in an official statement had said that “it will assess the loss of instructional time for a proportionate reduction in curriculum load for exams. In accordance, the course committee of the Board has initiated work on the reduced syllabus in various scenarios.”

