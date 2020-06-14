Four new Kendriya Vidyalayas added: HRD Minister

Four new Kendriya Vidyalayas added. Image source: Representational image/ file Four new Kendriya Vidyalayas added. Image source: Representational image/ file

Union Minister for Human Resource Development Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ has announced the launch of four new Kendriya Vidyalayas in the country. The new KVs are set to be start as KV SSB Champawat, KV Railway Dangoaposi, KV Madhupuri, and KV Sumerpur in Hamirpur.

The total number of Kendriya Vidyalayas in the country has increased to 1,239 with the inclusion of four new schools. “Now, the total number of Kendriya Vidyalayas has increased to 1239,” HRD minister tweeted.

मुझे सबके साथ यह साझा करते हुए अत्यंत हर्ष हो रहा है कि @KVS_HQ ने 4 नए केन्द्रीय विद्यालयों का शुभारंभ किया है।

1. KV एसएसबी, चंपावत,उत्तराखंड

2. KV रेलवे, डांगोवापोसी,झारखंड

3. KV मधुपुरी, फतेहपुर,उत्तर प्रदेश

4. KV सुमेरपुर, हमीरपुर,उत्तर प्रदेश ।@PIB_India @DDNewslive — Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) June 14, 2020

The minister also congratulated the students and parents saying, “I heartily congratulate all the students and parents benefiting from the new Kendriya Vidyalayas and hope that our Kendriya Vidyalayas will continue to spread the light of education in every corner of the country.”

मैं नए केन्द्रीय विद्यालयों से लाभन्वित होने वाले समस्त विद्यार्थियों और अभिभावकों को हार्दिक बधाई देता हूँ और आशा करता हूँ कि हमारे ये केन्द्रीय विद्यालय इसी प्रकार देश के कोने-कोने में शिक्षा का प्रकाश फैलाते रहेंगे।

अब कुल केन्द्रीय विद्यालयों की संख्या बढ़कर 1239 हो गई है। — Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) June 14, 2020

Last year, around 50 Kendriya Vidyalayas were set-up under civil or defence sector all over the country.

