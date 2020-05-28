HRD Minister address colleges LIVE Updates: Interaction to begin at 3 pm

HRD Minister address colleges LIVE updates: The Union Minister of Human Resource Development (HRD) Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishanak will address higher education institutes today through live interaction. He has earlier held live sessions with parents, students, and teachers. This interaction is being held in collaboration with the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).
This interaction will be about the disruption caused in the education system due to the coronavirus. Pokhriyal will be addressing the principals of colleges and higher education institutes. He will also be addressing other stakeholders involved in the management of higher education institutes.
The minister had sought suggestions and queries from teachers, principals, and administrators. He is likely to talk on the management of online education. It might address the debate going on on the online exams for final year college students. There are over 45,000 colleges in India and 33 crore students.
The minister is likely to talk about the disruption the education institutes are going through due to the coronavirus pandemic. It is likely that he will address the grievances of students who are fighting against online exams. Here is why students across India are opposing online exams.
To ask questions, students will have to write to either minister's social media platform or the official handles of HRD Ministry. Earlier, the minister had suggested using the hashtag #EducationMinisterGoesLive. This time the NAAC is hosting the live and hence, the hashtag usage is not specified this time.
The interaction will start from 3 pm onwards. It is likely to be at least 30 minutes long. The minister had earlier held live interactions with students, teachers are parents as well. He will also take questions from the stakeholders.
The HRD Minister will address higher education institutes, its principals, and administrators. He will go live through his digital platforms - Facebook and Twitter. His twitter handle is @DrRPNishank. Meanwhile, indianexpress.com will also give live updates on his address.