HRD Minister address colleges LIVE Updates: Interaction to begin at 3 pm

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal (Express Photo by Ravi Kanojia) HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal (Express Photo by Ravi Kanojia)

HRD Minister address colleges LIVE updates: The Union Minister of Human Resource Development (HRD) Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishanak will address higher education institutes today through live interaction. He has earlier held live sessions with parents, students, and teachers. This interaction is being held in collaboration with the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).

This interaction will be about the disruption caused in the education system due to the coronavirus. Pokhriyal will be addressing the principals of colleges and higher education institutes. He will also be addressing other stakeholders involved in the management of higher education institutes.

The minister had sought suggestions and queries from teachers, principals, and administrators. He is likely to talk on the management of online education. It might address the debate going on on the online exams for final year college students. There are over 45,000 colleges in India and 33 crore students.