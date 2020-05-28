Follow Us:
Thursday, May 28, 2020
COVID19
HRD Minister address colleges LIVE Updates: Interaction to begin at 3 pm

HRD Minister address colleges LIVE updates: This interaction will be about the disruption caused in the education system due to the coronavirus. Pokhriyal will be addressing the principals of colleges and higher education institutes.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 28, 2020 2:35:38 pm
hrd minister goes live, education minister live, NAAC, human resource development minister, ramesh pokhriyal nishank, education news HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal (Express Photo by Ravi Kanojia)

HRD Minister address colleges LIVE updates: The Union Minister of Human Resource Development (HRD) Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishanak will address higher education institutes today through live interaction. He has earlier held live sessions with parents, students, and teachers. This interaction is being held in collaboration with the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).

This interaction will be about the disruption caused in the education system due to the coronavirus. Pokhriyal will be addressing the principals of colleges and higher education institutes. He will also be addressing other stakeholders involved in the management of higher education institutes.

The minister had sought suggestions and queries from teachers, principals, and administrators. He is likely to talk on the management of online education. It might address the debate going on on the online exams for final year college students. There are over 45,000 colleges in India and 33 crore students.

HRD Minister address colleges LIVE updates: Ramesh Pokhriyal goes live through social media handles to address 45,000 colleges

14:35 (IST)28 May 2020
HRD to go live at 3 pm
14:34 (IST)28 May 2020
What will the discussion be about?

The minister is likely to talk about the disruption the education institutes are going through due to the coronavirus pandemic. It is likely that he will address the grievances of students who are fighting against online exams. Here is why students across India are opposing online exams.

14:26 (IST)28 May 2020
How to ask questions?

To ask questions, students will have to write to either minister's social media platform or the official handles of HRD Ministry. Earlier, the minister had suggested using the hashtag #EducationMinisterGoesLive. This time the NAAC is hosting the live and hence, the hashtag usage is not specified this time.

14:24 (IST)28 May 2020
When will the live start?

The interaction will start from 3 pm onwards. It is likely to be at least 30 minutes long. The minister had earlier held live interactions with students, teachers are parents as well. He will also take questions from the stakeholders.

14:23 (IST)28 May 2020
Where can you listen to the address

The HRD Minister will address higher education institutes, its principals, and administrators. He will go live through his digital platforms - Facebook and Twitter. His twitter handle is @DrRPNishank. Meanwhile, indianexpress.com will also give live updates on his address.

hrd minister goes live, education minister live, NAAC, human resource development minister, ramesh pokhriyal nishank, education news HRD to address 45,000 degree colleges across India (Representational image)

HRD Minister address colleges LIVE updates: The minister had earlier congratulated the teachers and administrators to leap up to the online education and addressing over 33 crore students across India. He said that educationists are the foundation of the education system. The minister will also take up live questions and suggestions asked on his Twitter and Facebook handle on the same.

