HRD launches web-portal ‘YUKTI’ to monitor initiatives taken

HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal has launched a web-portal YUKTI (Young India Combating COVID-19 with Knowledge, Technology and Innovation). It is a unique portal and dashboard to monitor and record the efforts and initiatives of MHRD. The portal intends to cover the different dimensions of COVID-19 challenges in a very holistic and comprehensive way.

Addressing the occasion, Union Minister said that in the wake of COVID-19 threat, our primary aim is to keep our academic community healthy, both physically and mentally and to enable a continuous high-quality learning environment for learners. The portal is an effort of HRD Ministry to achieve this goal in these difficult times.

Pokhriyal informed that it will cover the various initiatives and efforts of the institutions in academics, research especially related to COVID, social initiatives by institutions and the measures taken for the betterment of the total wellbeing of the students. The portal will cover both qualitative and quantitative parameters for effective delivery of services to the academic community at large.

He said that portal will also allow various institutions to share their strategies for various challenges which are there because of the unprecedented situation of COVID-19 and other future initiatives. The HRD Minister hoped that this portal will give inputs for better planning and will enable MHRD to monitor effectively its activities for coming six months.

Nishank said that the portal will also establish a two-way communication channel between the Ministry of HRD and the institutions so that the Ministry can provide the necessary support system to the institutions. He said that we are confident that this portal will help in critical issues related to student promotion policies, placements related challenges and physical and mental well-being of students in these challenging times.

The web platform Yukti will epitomise its name and prove to be a great enabler in taking the research to the ultimate stakeholders, the citizens of our country, he added.

