HRD launches VidyaDaan 2.0, asks people to contribute e-learning content

Inviting contributors to share quality content digitally for students of the school and higher education level, the Union Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister, Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ e-launched VidyaDaan 2.0 program. Under this, people can contribute a variety of e-learning content in the form of explanatory videos, animations, teaching videos, lesson plans, assessments and question banks in the prescribed format. The content will be reviewed by a panel of academic experts and released for use on the DIKSHA app.

“The program has been launched due to the increasing requirement for e-learning content for students(both school and higher education) especially in the backdrop of the situation arising out of COVID- 19 and also due to the urgent need to integrate digital education with schooling to augment learning,” HRD said in an official statement.

Pokhriyal was reported as saying that VidyaDaan is conceptualised as a common national program for individuals and organisations across the country to donate/contribute e-learning resources for both school and higher education to ensure continuity of quality learning. He said that the content will be used on the DIKSHA app to help millions of children across the country to continue their learning anytime and anywhere.

Pokhriyal informed that VidyaDaan has a content contribution tool that provides a structured interface for the contributors to register and contribute different types of content for any grade, for any subject as required by the states or UTs. The Minister said that VidyaDaan program shall soon be inviting contributions for teacher training material.

