HRD launches ‘Selfie with Guru’ campaign ahead of Guru Purnima

The Union Minister of Human Resource Development (HRD) has launched a campaign, ‘Selfie with Guru’ today – July 15. The HRD Minister, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank through a video message asked students and teachers to click a selfie with a Guru and upload their picture on social media platforms with hashtag #SelfiewithGuru.

He said, “To mark the occasion of Guru Purnima, if people publish their selfie with anyone whom they consider to be their guru and express their gratitude, respect towards them, then the guru-shishya (teacher-disciple) culture of India will revive.” In a recorded message in Hindi, he said, “Guru can be anyone who inspired you to do better in life.”

To mark the occasion of Guru Purnima, Union HRD Minister @DrRPNishank today launched a people’s campaign #SelfiewithGuru inviting participation from all to post their selfie with their teachers on social media and highlight the importance of teachers in our lives. @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/Tu6Oa97ESX — Ministry of HRD (@HRDMinistry) July 15, 2019

Guru Purnima is a day dedicated to teachers. It is celebrated in Hindu and Buddhism. It is observed on the full moon day, this year the day falls on July 16 (Tuesday).

It is believed that Lord Buddha gave his first sermon on this day. Many believe Lord Shiva became AdiYogi or the first yogi on Guru Purnima. It also marks the birth anniversary of Veda Vyasa – the author of Mahabharata – an epic in Hinduism.