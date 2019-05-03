HRD issues showcause notice to Allahabad University V-C

The HRD Ministry has issued a showcause notice to Allahabad University vice-chancellor R L Hangloo this week over allegations of financial, academic and administrative irregularities. The notice was issued after President Ram Nath Kovind approved the ministry’s proposal for a ‘visitorial inquiry’ against the V-C, The Indian Express has learnt. Hangloo assumed office in December 2015 year during Smriti Irani’s tenure as HRD Minister.

He is the second head of a central university appointed during Irani’s term, who has come under scanner for irregularities, after she moved to the Textiles Ministry in July 2016. The first was HNB Garhwal University V-C Jawahar Lal Kaul, who was fired in December 2017.