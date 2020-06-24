HRD asks UGC to revisit guidelines on semester exams

UGC in his guidelines on May suggested to conduct the final semester exams only UGC in his guidelines on May suggested to conduct the final semester exams only

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has been advised to revisit the guidelines issued on intermediate and terminal semester examinations taking note of health and safety of students and teachers amid COVID-19 pandemic. Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal in his tweet said, “I have advised the @ugc_india to revisit the guidelines issued earlier for intermediate and terminal Semester examinations and academic calendar. The foundation for revisited guidelines shall be health and safety students, teachers and staff.”

The UGC — in its guidelines on May — suggested conducting the final semester exams only. The students in intermediate semesters will be graded based on internal assessment of the present and previous semesters, it mentioned.

In case the situation does not get back to normal by July, 50 per cent marks can be graded on the basis of the pattern of internal evaluation adopted by the universities and the remaining 50 per cent marks can be awarded on the basis of performance in previous semester only (if available). “The internal evaluation can be continuous evaluation, prelims, mid-semester, internal evaluation or whatever name is given for student progression,” it added.

The expert committee was headed by Prof RC Kuhad, Former Member, UGC and Vice-Chancellor, Central University of Haryana, Mahendergarh, Haryana along with other members.

