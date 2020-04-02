HRD asks IITs to train other institutes in online teaching

HRD Minister holding meeting with IIT directors (Source: Twitter / @HRDMinistry) HRD Minister holding meeting with IIT directors (Source: Twitter / @HRDMinistry)

The Union Minister of Human Resource Development (HRD) Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ held a meeting with directors of Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) on Wednesday. The minister asked IITs to train all higher educational institute around them in online teaching practices.

While most of the institutes are struggling to make a mark in online teaching, the HRD minister said that this time could be used to “make online education more innovative” and institutions should leverage form the courses on SWAYAM – online portal of HRD. He advised to create a mechanism to give credits to students for studying courses online. IITs are to work on a credit transfer mechanism.

Earlier, as per the data shared by HRD Ministry, it was found that access to SWAYAM has increased thrice within a week of announcing lockdown. All of the educational institutes have been shut till April 14 as India is undergoing a lockdown to prevent spread of coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, several IITs are working to create solutions to solve the needs of their surrounding areas by developing masks, sanitisers etc. IIT Delhi and Guwahati have come up with comparatively cheaper test kits for coronavirus. IIT Guwahati has also come up with a potential vaccine to fight coronavirus. IIT Kanpur is working on making portable ventilators for COVID-19 patients.

The HRD minister said that those who wish to or those who are conducting research around coronavirus will receive full support from the government. He also asked institutes to contribute to PMCARES fund, in the meeting.

The Minister also instructed that Mental health related challenges (during the lockdown period) of students also to be addressed by all the institutes and establish a helpline in this regard. There should be a task force set up by every institute which should include psychologists to handle mental health issues.

