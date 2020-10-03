HPTU admissions 2020: Application deadline extended, how to apply

HPTU admissions 2020 application deadline extended (Representational image/ Pixabay)

HPTU admissions 2020: The Himachal Pradesh Technical University (HPTU) — a state-run university in Himachal — has extended the application deadline for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate admissions. Now, aspirants can apply for admission to courses at the varsity till October 10 at himtu.ac.in.

Through the applications, candidates will be eligible for admission to 44 aided and unaided professional institutions located in different parts of Himachal Pradesh affiliated to this university. Students who have cleared a national level exam for admission, such as JEE Main for engineering can also apply for admission by filling the form. Those who have not cleared the exam can appear for the university’s entrance test.

READ | Top Colleges in India | Top 10 management institutes | Top law colleges | Best Medical colleges in India | Top universities in India | Best engineering colleges

HPTU admissions 2020: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on the application form link

Step 3: Fill in details to register

Step 4: Fill form, upload images

Step 5: Pay fee, submit

HPTU admissions 2020: Eligibility

A candidate seeking admission in the various courses in the university should have cleared class 12 level of education. The maximum age limit is 26 years. For female candidates, the age limit is 28 years and 29 years in case of SC/ST (Both boys and girls).

HPTU admissions 2020: Fee

Candidates who have obtained minimum cut-off marks in the national level test, qualifying examination are required to pay a non-refundable application processing fee of Rs 1550. For reserved category candidates, the fee is Rs 1400.

Read | List of online courses for data science to pursue during lockdown

If candidates apply on the basis of both national level test 2020 and qualifying examination, the candidates are required to pay a non-refundable application processing fee of Rs 3,100 for candidates of general category and Rs 2,800 for candidates of SC/ST/BPL category before submission of the application online.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd