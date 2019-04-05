HPTSB admissions 2019: Application form released, check how to apply

HPTSB admissions 2019: Himachal Pradesh Takniki Shiksha Board (HPTSB) has invited applications for 2019-20 session for regular as well as lateral entry. The application procedure is open. The Polytechnic Admission Test (PAT 2019) will be conducted on May 25, 2019 (Sunday) from 9 am to noon and Lateral Entry Entrance Test (LEET 2019) will be conducted on the same fay from 2:30 to 4:30 pm.

The application process has begun already. Interested candidates can apply at hptechboard.com. The application process will conclude on May 6, 2019, and the last date to submit the exam fee is May 9, 2019 (Thursday).

HPTSB admissions 2019: Eligibility

LEET: To appear for the lateral entry entrance exam, candidates must have cleared class 12 exam with Physics, Chemistry as compulsory subjects along with either mathematics or biology. Those with vocational subjects or ITI certification can also apply.

PAT: For candidates applying direct admissions should have passed class 10 with at least 35 per cent marks

HPTSB admissions 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the website, hptechboard.com

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘online admission 2019’

Step 3: Click on the link ‘click for polytechnic admissions (PAT or LEET 2019)’

Step 4: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 5: Click on the exam you wish to apply for

Step 6: Click on ‘new registration’

Step 7: Fill form submit

Step 8: Make payment

Candidates who clear the exam will have to appear for counselling based on which seats will be allotted.