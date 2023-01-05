HPTET November exam provisional answer key released: How to check

HPTET answer key 2022: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) on Wednesday released the provisional answer key for Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) conducted in November 2022. Candidates who appeared for the HPTET can check the answer key at the official website— hpbose.org.

The provisional answer key is available for seven subjects- TGT Arts, TGT Non Medical, TGT Medical, Urdu, Punjabi, LT, Shastri. Candidates can submit challenges to the answer key till January 9, 2023 via email or manually to the board office. Candidates who send objections via post should ensure that post should reach by 5 pm on January 9, 2023.

HPTET answer key 2022: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website— hpbose.org

Step 2: Click on CET/Vacancies

Step 3: Click on notifications

Step 4: Click on provisional answer key for your desired paper

Step 5: Check the answer sheet and raise a challenge if needed

The registration for HPTET November 2022 Exam began on June 10, 2022 and admit card was released on December 6, 2022. The exam time duration was of two hours 30 minutes each.

HPTET November 2022 Exam was conducted for the posts of Junior Basic Training (JBT), Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) in arts, medical and non-medical fields, language teacher, Shastri, Punjabi and Urdu.