Wednesday, Dec 07, 2022

HPTET November 2022 Exam: HPBOSE issues admit card; here’s how to download

HPTET November 2022 Exam: Candidates who applied for the exam can download their admit cards from the official website– hpbose.org. The exams will begin on December 10 and conclude on December 25.

hpbose.org, HPTET, HPTET November 2022, HPTET November 2022 exam, HPTET November 2022 exam admit card, HPTET November 2022 exam admit card released, HPTET November 2022 exam revised schedule, HPTET November 2022 exam hall ticket releasedHPTET November 2022 exam: The exam will be held for 2 hours 30 minutes (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi/ Representative Image)
HPTET November 2022 Exam: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) today released the admit card for HPTET November 2022 exam. Candidates who applied for the exam can download their admit cards from the official website– hpbose.org.

The exams will begin on December 10 and conclude on December 25. The board will conduct eight exams for the posts of Junior Basic Training (JBT), Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) in arts, medical and non-medical fields, language teacher, Shastri, Punjabi and Urdu.

HPTET November 2022 Exam: How to download admit card

Step 1: Visit the official website– hpbose.org

Step 2: Click on TET Nov 2022 tab

Step 3: Enter your credentials such as application number and date of birth

Step 4: View the admit card and download

Each exam will be 2 hours 30 minutes each. On December 6, the board issued a notification stating a change in the schedule of five exams– Shastri (TET), TGT (Arts) TET, TGT (Medical) TET, TGT (Non-Medical) TET, Language Teacher TET. Candidates can check the revised schedule on the official website in the notifications section.

The exams for the aforementioned subjects would be conducted from December 10 to 12. Only two exams Punjab TET and Urdu TET will be conducted on December 25. The exams will be conducted in two shifts from 10 am to 12:30 pm and 2 pm to 4:30 pm.

First published on: 07-12-2022 at 04:54:55 pm
