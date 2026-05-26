HPSOS Results 2026 Declared: Class 8, 10, 12 scorecards out at hpbose.org

The Himachal Pradesh School Education Board (HPBOSE), Dharamshala, has announced the results of the Himachal Pradesh State Open School (HPSOS) examinations. The results for classes 8th, 10th and 12th were announced by the Board Chairman, Dr Rajesh Sharma. Students can check the scores by visiting the official website at hpbose.org.

As reported in the media, a total of 208 students appeared for the class 8th examination, out of which 127 passed, 2 failed, and 63 were placed in the re-appear category. This resulted in an overall pass percentage of 61.06 per cent.

Similarly, in class 10th, out of 3,895 students, 2,129 qualified the examination, 24 failed, and 1,639 were put in the re-appear category, taking the overall pass percentage to 54.66%.