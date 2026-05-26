HPSOS Results 2026 Declared: Class 8, 10, 12 scorecards out at hpbose.org

The Himachal Pradesh School Education Board (HPBOSE), Dharamshala, has announced the results of the Himachal Pradesh State Open School (HPSOS) examinations. The results for classes 8th, 10th and 12th were announced by the Board Chairman, Dr Rajesh Sharma. Students can check the scores by visiting the official website at hpbose.org.
As reported in the media, a total of 208 students appeared for the class 8th examination, out of which 127 passed, 2 failed, and 63 were placed in the re-appear category. This resulted in an overall pass percentage of 61.06 per cent.
Similarly, in class 10th, out of 3,895 students, 2,129 qualified the examination, 24 failed, and 1,639 were put in the re-appear category, taking the overall pass percentage to 54.66%.
For class 12th, 5,275 students appeared, out of which 3,406 cleared the examination, 37 failed, and 1,662 were placed in the re-appear category. The class 12th pass percentage stood at 64.57%.
Follow these steps to access and check your results:
Step 1: Visit the official website at hpbose.org
Step 2: Locate the result tab on the homepage
Step 3: Click on the “HPSOS 2026” link and navigate to the login page
Step 4: Enter your roll number
Step 5: A new window will open displaying the HPSOS result on your screen
Step 6: Download and save for further use
Students of all three classes – 8th, 10th and 12th can apply for the re-checking process through HPSOS study centres via online mode. However, classes 10th and 12th can also apply for re-evaluation.
Applications will be accepted through authorised study centres only. The last date to apply is June 10. The board has decided the re-evaluation fee at Rs 1,000 per subject and the re-checking fee at Rs 800 per subject.
It should be noted that re-evaluation is allowed only for theory papers, excluding the MCQ section. Candidates should also have scored a minimum of 20% marks in the concerned subject to be eligible for re-evaluation.
Students who have been placed in the re-appear category or the ones who have been declared pass but want to improve their marks can do so by applying for the September 2026 session through HPSOS study centres. The board will accept applications between June 5 and June 30. Candidates submitting the applications between July 1 and July 13 will be subjected to a late fee of Rs 1,000. No applications will be accepted after this, though, as per the guidelines issued by the board.