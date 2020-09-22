HP SOS Class 10, 12 practical exam schedule released, check date sheet

The class 10, 12 practical exams will be held from September 24 onwards. Representational image/ gettyimages.in

HPSOS class 10, 12 practical exam 2020: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education will conduct the practical exams of State Open School (HP SOS) class 10, 12 from September 24 onwards.

The practical exams for class 10 will be conducted between September 24 to 25 and class 12 between September 28 to October 3. The exams are set to be held in two shifts- one from 9 am to 12 pm, and another from 2 pm to 5 pm.

Earlier, in the open school class 10, 12 results, a total of 32.07 per cent students cleared the examination successfully, while the pass percentage in plus two recorded at 28.95 per cent.

In the board exams, a total of 68.11 per cent students passed the secondary exam this year, while the pass percentage at plus 2 touched at 76.07 per cent.

For the upcoming batch, the Himachal Pradesh will introduce vocational courses for class 9 to 11 students. A list of 15 courses has been approved to be taught for two-years. The syllabus for these subjects will be prepared by Pandit Sunder Lal Sharma Central Institute of Vocational Education, Bhopal, the board had informed earlier.

