HPBoSE practical exams to begin from March 24

The Himachal Pradesh School Education Board (HPBoSE) will conduct the board exams from March 24. While the theory part of the exams will be held in May, the class 12 practicals will be held from March 24 to April 8. The practical exams of class 10 will be held from March 26 to April 8.

The exam schedule is deferred as compared to other years due to the pandemic. The HPBose has also reduced the syllabus for classes 9 to 12 by 30 per cent. The board had set-up a committee which held a workshop with subject experts, who suggested which topics to be eliminated from Hindi, political science, history, geography, and psychology subjects, it had informed.

Read | HPBoSE revises Himachal Pradesh Board exam dates for classes 5, 8, 10, 12

A total of 86,663 students had appeared for HPBoSE class 12 exams in 2020, out of which 76.07 per cent successfully cleared it. Prakash Kumar, who fetched 99.40 per cent, emerged as the leading scorer in the science stream. Meanwhile, Shruti Kashyap with 98.20 per cent scored the highest marks in Arts and Meghna Gupta stood as the topper from the commerce stream with 97.6 per cent.

Of over 1.04 lakh students who appeared for class 10 board exam, 70,571 students – 68.11 per cent – managed to clear the exam. Kangra girl Tanu Kumari has topped the exam in 2020 with 98.71 per cent marks, followed closely by Kshitiz Sharma from Hamirpur with 98.56 per cent.

To pass the exam candidates will have to score 33 per cent marks in each subject and an overall score of 33 per cent.