HPBOSE supplementary re-evaluation results for Class 10, 12 announced; how to check

HPBOSE Supplementary Re-evaluation/Re-checking results: The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) on Wednesday released the supplementary re-evaluation/ re-checking results for classes 10 and 12. Students who applied for re-evaluation can check the result at the official website– hpbose.org.

The compartment exam was conducted in the month of August and results for class 12 were declared on October 7 and for class 10 were announced on October 27.

HPBOSE Supplementary Re-evaluation/Re-checking results: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website– hpbose.org

Step 2: Click on examinations tab and a drop down menu will appear

Step 3: Click on result and then select either class 10 or 12

Step 4: Enter your roll number and submit

Step 5: View the result and download for future reference

Classes 10 and 12 students who appeared for compartment exams had to submit a fee of Rs 550. As per the rules, candidates who want to apply for rechecking have to submit a specimen of their handwriting at an indicated place in the prescribed proforma and pay the prescribed fee to the Controller of Examination for rechecking of answer scripts.

The application must reach the board within 15 days of the declaration of result. The work of scrutiny does not include re-evaluation of answer scripts but only rechecking of marks awarded for each question in the answer book together with re-totaling of marks. The fees will not be refunded and the scrutiny will not be done in front of the student.