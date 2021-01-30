HPBoSE revises Himachal Pradesh Board exam dates for classes 5, 8, 10, 12

HPBOSE Himachal Board 2021: Two weeks after announcing exam dates, the Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBoSE) has issued a revised date sheet for the board exams for classes 5, 8, 10, and 12. These too are tentative date sheets. This year, the exams will be held amid COVID precaution and in two sessions.

The HPBose had reduced the syllabus for classes 9 to 12 by 30 per cent. Meanwhile, meritorious students from Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBoSE), Dharamshala class 10 and class 12 board exams will get Dr Radha Krishnan scholarship. The scholarship will be awarded to 14 students from each class based on merit. To be eligible for the scholarship, candidates will have to send applications through their principals by March 15.

HPBOSE class 5 date sheet

March 8 – EVS

March 10 – English

March 12 – Hindi

March 15 – Mathematics

HPBOSE class 8 date sheet

March 3 – Hindi

March 5 – Art, Home Science, Vocal Music

March 8 – Social Science

March 10 – Mathematics

March 13 – English

March 16 – Science

March 18 – Sanskrit / Punjabi / Urdi

March 20 – Himachal cultural Sanskrit and yog

HPBOSE class 12 date sheet (regular and open)

HPBose class 10 regular and open

April 13 – Hindi

April 16 – Mathematics

April 17 – Sanskrit

April 19 – Science

April 20 – Financial literacy

April 22 – English

April 23 – Arts, security, information technology, physical education, NSQF, agriculture, electronics

April 26 – Social Science

Meanwhile, the Himachal Pradesh State Open Schooling (HPSoS) has extended the application deadline from February 1 to February 27. Candidates who have not applied for the class 8, 10, and 12 board exams yet can do so within the deadline by paying a late fee of Rs 1500.