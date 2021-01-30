HPBoSE revises Himachal Pradesh Board exam dates for classes 5, 8, 10, 12

HPBOSE Himachal Board 2021: Two weeks after announcing exam dates, the Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBoSE) has issued a revised date sheet for the board exams for classes 5, 8, 10, and 12. These too are tentative date sheets. This year, the exams will be held amid COVID precaution and in two sessions.
The HPBose had reduced the syllabus for classes 9 to 12 by 30 per cent. Meanwhile, meritorious students from Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBoSE), Dharamshala class 10 and class 12 board exams will get Dr Radha Krishnan scholarship. The scholarship will be awarded to 14 students from each class based on merit. To be eligible for the scholarship, candidates will have to send applications through their principals by March 15.
HPBOSE class 5 date sheet
March 8 – EVS
March 10 – English
March 12 – Hindi
March 15 – Mathematics
HPBOSE class 8 date sheet
March 3 – Hindi
March 5 – Art, Home Science, Vocal Music
March 8 – Social Science
March 10 – Mathematics
March 13 – English
March 16 – Science
March 18 – Sanskrit / Punjabi / Urdi
March 20 – Himachal cultural Sanskrit and yog
HPBOSE class 12 date sheet (regular and open)
HPBose class 10 regular and open
April 13 – Hindi
April 16 – Mathematics
April 17 – Sanskrit
April 19 – Science
April 20 – Financial literacy
April 22 – English
April 23 – Arts, security, information technology, physical education, NSQF, agriculture, electronics
April 26 – Social Science
Meanwhile, the Himachal Pradesh State Open Schooling (HPSoS) has extended the application deadline from February 1 to February 27. Candidates who have not applied for the class 8, 10, and 12 board exams yet can do so within the deadline by paying a late fee of Rs 1500.
