HPBOSE Result 2023 Term 1: HP Board releases results for Class 10th, 12th

HPBOSE Result 2023 Class 10th, 12th Term 1 Results: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) today announced the term 1 results for classes 10 and 12. Students can now check the result at the official HPBOSE website — hpbose.org.

Candidates would need to key in their roll number to check the results.

HPBOSE Result 2023 Class 10th, 12th Term 1 Results: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official HPBOSE website — hpbose.org.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the latest announcement section.

Step 3: Then, click on the link for ‘HPBOSE 10th Result 2022-23’ or ‘HPBOSE 12th Result 2022-23’.

Step 4: The HPBOSE term 1 result will get displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check the HPBOSE term 1 result. Then, download and save for future reference.

Advertisement

Now, candidates will have time till January 17 to apply for re-evaluation through their schools. The fees for re-evaluation is Rs 500 per subject.

This year, the term 1 exams for class 10 were conducted from September 15 to October 1, 2022. Class 12 term 1 exams were scheduled from September 15 till October 6, 2022.